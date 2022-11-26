Skip to main content

Steelers Rule Two Out, Two Questionable Against Colts

The Pittsburgh Steelers have four injuries heading into Monday night.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without two players in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts, and have also listed two players as questionable.

The team has ruled out rookie running back Jaylen Warren and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, who are both nursing hamstring injuries. Witherspoon has played just once since Week 3 while Warren left last week and did not practice in preparation for the Colts. 

Inside linebacker Robert Spillane suffered a back injury during the week and has been limited in practice since. He's listed as questionable and will get another evaluation of the injury tomorrow before the team takes off for Indiana. 

Wide receiver Miles Boykin suffered an oblique injury in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals and was unable to return. He was limited for part of the practice week and is also listed as questionable. 

The Steelers will have offensive linemen Mason Cole (foot) and James Daniels (groin) available in Week 12. Cole started the week with an injury and was wearing a walking boot around the team's facility. He gradually returned to practice and ended the week as a full participant. 

Daniels popped up on the team's injury report later in the week but does not have an injury tag heading into the game. 

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a toe injury during the final practice day but does not have an injury tag. He'll play against the Colts, but it is something to monitor.

