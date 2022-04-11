Steelers Named One of Two Teams to Draft Desmond Ridder

The Pittsburgh Steelers could miss out on Desmond Ridder.

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't keeping their NFL Draft thoughts a secret, and their love for quarterbacks has made plenty of headlines to feel it's their first direction.

With that comes questions of "who." Who will be available at pick 20? Who do the Steelers value most? Who will they draft?

ESPN's Matt Miller named the Steelers as one of two teams to keep an eye on to draft Desmond Ridder. The other, the New Orleans Saints.

Ridder was the first quarterback to come to Pittsburgh for a pre-draft visit. Head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert, along with plenty of personnel, attended the Cincinnati quarterback's Pro Day, as well as meeting with him at the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine.

The Saints pick 16th and 19th in the first round. They also 49th in the second round, three spots ahead of Pittsburgh's pick at 52.

The Steelers have also brought North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell, and are bringing Ole Miss' Matt Corral and Liberty's Malik Willis for visits.

