Steelers' Tyson Alualu Leaves Game With Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman had two teammates help him to the medical tent.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Tyson Alualu was helped to the blue medical tent after an apparent leg injury in the first quarter.

Alualu went down during the Raiders' first offensive position of the game. He was helped off the field by Chase Claypool and Isaiah Buggs and was unable to put pressure on his right leg.

Alualu went into the blue medical tent and was eventually carted to the locker room. The Steelers announced he will not return to the game.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

