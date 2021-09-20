Steelers Place Tyson Alualu on IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle had surgery to repair a fractured ankle.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed nose tackle Tyson Alualu on Injured Reserve, the team announced Monday.

Alualu was injured during the Steelers' Week 2 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. He was carted to the locker room in the first quarter with an ankle fracture. He had surgery Sunday night and will reportedly miss the remainder of the season.

To replace Alualu, the Steelers have promoted defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux from the practice squad. Mondeaux was on the original 53-man roster but was waived following the trade for cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon.

Mondeaux played in four games last season, recording four tackles, two quarterback hits and a tackle for loss. Isaiah Buggs is listed behind Alualu on the official depth chart.

