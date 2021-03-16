Tyson Alualu Signs With Jaguars As Steelers Lose Third Free Agent

Tyson Alualu becomes the third member of the Pittsburgh Steelers to sign elsewhere in free agency.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will lose out on defensive lineman Tyson Alualu as the former first-round pick turns to the Jacksonville Jaguars on a two-year deal, according to his agent Kenny Zuckerman.

Alualu came to Pittsburgh in 2017 after spending the first seven years of his NFL career with the Jaguars. The 10th overall pick in 2010 started every game for Jacksonville from 2010-2013 and 87 total games through his seven years.

The 33-year-old will earn $6 million in his new contract, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Alualu stepped into a starting role for the Steelers in 2020 to play nose tackle and replace Javon Hargrave. In four years with the Steelers, Alualu was a versatile defensive line piece, filling in at defensive end, tackle and nose. He racked up seven sacks and 140 tackles during his time in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers will now be in the market for a nose tackle as their depth is young and thin. Their current roster holds Henry Mondeaux, Isaiah Buggs and second-year lineman Carlos Davis.

Alualu is the third member of the Steelers' 2020 roster to go elsewhere in free agency. Teams can officially sign players to contract on Wednesday, March 17 at 4 p.m.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.