Steelers Send LB Ulysees Gilbert Back to IR

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have shut down inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III for the remainder of the regular season.

Gilbert, who was placed on Injured Reserve earlier in the season due to a back injury, will be placed back on the list with an ankle issue. Gilbert missed practice throughout the week after leaving Week 15 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The move will make room for linebacker Vince Williams, who returned from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Williams missed the previous two games after testing positive for the virus on Dec. 10.

Gilbert accumulated just five tackles in four games this season for the Steelers. He's played 33 defensive snaps and 46 special teams snaps this season.

