Steelers Uncertain But Hopeful of Najee Harris, Mason Cole Week 2 Availability

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were dealing with three concerning injuries leaving Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Outside linebacker T.J. Watt is still waiting for more opinions, but the team is encouraged his season isn't over. The other two concerns are running back Najee Harris and center Mason Cole.

Harris and Cole left during the season opener. Harris limped off the field in the fourth quarter with a foot injury and did not remove. Cole returned after leaving briefly in the second half with an ankle injury.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said practice throughout the week will determine the availability of the offensive starters. The team feels somewhat "optimistic" about the readiness of both against the New England Patriots.

For Harris, he did not re-aggravate the lisfranc sprain he suffered in his left foot during training camp. He was seen in a walking boot after the game but has since been without the boot at the team facility.

He'll need to practice and "improve his readiness" in order to play against the Patriots.

Cole will change his process throughout the week and the team expects him to play.

