Steelers Still Undecided on Starting QB, But it Doesn't Look Like Kenny Pickett

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't closing the door on their quarterback competition just yet, as they'll head into their final day of prep without making a decision on the starter for Week 15.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said Kenny Pickett is listed as doubtful for the game, emphasizing how little optimism he has for the rookie to be cleared and play against the Carolina Panthers. He was limited in practice throughout the week and will need to meet with an independent neurologist before being cleared.

Meanwhile, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph will continue to wait for the announcement on a starter. The two vets split reps throughout the week while competing for the spot start.

"Both guys have split reps, and have seen enough," Tomlin said. "Not just this week, but the totality in what they've done makes us extremely comfortable in terms of considering both guys."

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Diontae Johnson Wants Mason Rudolph to Start Over Mitch Trubisky

Steelers Add Two New Names to Injury Report

Ben Roethlisberger is Right About Steelers

Antonio Brown Adds Wild Twist to Police Chase