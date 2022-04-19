Update on Dwayne Haskins Celebration of Life Memorial in Pittsburgh

Dwayne Haskins family is holding a memorial in Pittsburgh for the late Steelers QB.

PITTSBURGH -- Kalabrya Haskins, wife of late Dwayne Haskins, provided an update on the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks' 'Celebration of Life' event in the city.

Haskins announced the memorial will be held on Friday, April 22 at the Allegheny Center Alliance Church. Visiting hours will be held from 9-11 a.m., and all fans are welcome.

The 'Celebration of Life' will include stories from teammates, coaches, friends, family and loved ones.

In her original statement, Haskins sent thanks to Steelers fans for their outpour of support.

"My husband was more than a great football player," Haskins said in the statement. "He had the smile of a rainbow that touched the diversity of so many. He will forever rest and remain in our hearts til the end o time. His enternal love will always reside with us, Ohio State, Washington Commanders and Steelers Nation for eternity!"

Haskins was killed after being struck by a vehicle while training in South Florida. He was 24-years-old and set to compete for the Steelers' starting quarterback job this summer.

