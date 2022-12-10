Steelers Upgrade Injured Stars for Ravens Game

PITTSBURGH - - The Pittsburgh Steelers got some good news in their latest injury report. Three key players from both sides of the ball carry no injury designation heading into the weekend.

Linebackers Malik Reed and T.J. Watt and wide receiver Diontae Johnson are all expected to play after battling injuries throughout the week.

Johnson was limited with a hip problem - being limited twice and not practicing once. Reed had a back injury and was a full participant for the past two days. Watt’s rib issues kept him limited through practice the week too. They all had held questionable statuses.

The Steelers are still right on the edge of the playoff race and will be at full health heading into an important divisional game.

