Steelers Upgrade Myles Jack for Panthers Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers could have their starting inside linebacker.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could have starting inside linebacker Myles Jack on the field when they face the Carolina Panthers in Week 15, as they announce his injury status has upgraded to questionable.

Jack has been dealing with a groin injury throughout the week, practicing in a limited capacity just once after missing the other two days of work. He entered the weekend listed as doubtful and has since been upgraded after completing the team’s final walk-through.

Jack has started all 12 games this season, recording 100 tackles and forcing three fumbles.

In his place, the Steelers will start Devin Bush and Robert Spillane on the inside if Jack doesn’t play. They’ll also likely make rookie Mark Robinson active for just the third time this season. The seventh-round pick hasn't played a defensive snap yet.

Marcus Allen will also be available, and could take on a larger defensive role this week.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Rule Two Players Doubtful for Panthers Game

Mike Tomlin Linked to Panthers in Offseason Trade

Diontae Johnson Wants Mason Rudolph to Start Over Mitch Trubisky

Ben Roethlisberger is Right About Steelers



Antonio Brown Adds Wild Twist to Police Chase