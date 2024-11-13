Steelers WR Suffers Quad Injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury report leading into a Week 11 contest against the Baltimore Ravens.
Wide receiver Van Jefferson (quadricep) did not practice on Wednesday. He logged 55 snaps against the Washington Commanders in Week 10, the second-highest single game total of his season.
Running back Najee Harris (ankle) also did not participate, as expected, after suffering his injury in the fourth quarter against Washington. The Steelers will keep a watchful eye on his progress as the week continues, especially after undergoing testing.
Outside linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring) was back on the practice field and limited after he was ruled inactive for the Steelers' matchup with the Commanders.
He has not played since sustaining his injury against the Dallas Cowboys, though did register as a limited participant early last week and appeared to be headed down the right path towards a return before remaining sidelined.
Herbig's presence, with the full expectation being that he will suit up against Baltimore, could help Pittsburgh's pass rush remain lethal without Alex Highsmith (ankle), who did not practice and is expected to miss several games after going down late in the fourth quarter versus Washington.
Cornerback Donte Jackson (hamstring) left during the third quarter against the Commanders and was ultimately ruled out. He was not a participant on Wednesday, though Steelers insider Mark Kaboly reported that he received an MRI and should be good to go by Sunday.
Tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee) saw the field for 34 snaps in Washington despite popping up on last week's report, though he did not practice on Wednesday.
Offensive guard Isaac Seumalo and defensive lineman Cameron Heyward both received veteran rest days, which has become somewhat customary for the pair as both players have sat out of practice at various points throughout the year.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!