Steelers Add Vince Williams to COVID-19 List

The Pittsburgh Steelers lose another linebacker before Sunday's game in Buffalo.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed inside linebacker Vince Williams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team announced on Thursday that Williams has been placed on the list. The Steelers did not indicate whether or Williams tested positive, leaving room to believe he is considered a "high risk" close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Steelers are already dealing with an injured inside linebacker group. Devin Bush was placed on Injured Reserve earlier this season after a torn ACL and was replaced by Robert Spillane.

Spillane is expected to miss Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills due to a knee injury he suffered in Week 13. Ulysees Gilbert III returned to practice this week after spending the last three games on IR. If he's activated before Sunday, the Steelers will have Gilbert, Avery Williamson and Marcus Allen available at inside linebacker.

The Steelers traded for Williamson in Week 8. He's totaled just 81 defensive snaps since joining the team.

Williams has accumulated 63 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and three sacks this season. If he's considered "high risk" contact, he'll need to stay on the Reserve/COVID-19 list for a minimum of five days and test negative for COVID-19 back-to-back times.

