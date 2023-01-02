Steelers vs Browns Set for Kickoff in Early Window

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will learn their playoff fate early in Week 18. Their own regular season finale against the Cleveland Browns will kick off at 1 p.m., the league announced. The other two games relevant to their playoff hopes will be played at the same time.

The Steelers will need to beat the Browns and get some help from the Jets and Bills in order to make the postseason. Pittsburgh hopes the Jets can knock off the Dolphins and that the Bills can defeat the Patriots. All three of the games the Steelers need to break their way will be played during the 1 o'clock window.

The Bills-Patriots game will be played in Buffalo, New York and the Jets-Dolphins game will be held in Miami, Florida. If the Bills beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, they'll still be able to clinch the top seed in the AFC, but will be locked into the third seed if they lose. Miami, New York and New England all need to win to secure the final playoff spot in the AFC.

The Steelers will have to play while their playoff fate is determined simultaneously on fields far, far away from Pittsburgh.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Kenny Comeback Has Steelers Believing in Something Special

Kenny Pickett Keeps Proving Steelers Right

Cam Heyward, Refs Have Different Reasons for Personal Foul

Kenny Pickett's Game-Winning Drive Keeps Steelers Season Alive

Steelers Cross Off Two Major Milestones in Playoff Push

Najee Harris Has Proven Everyone Wrong