Steelers Waive Jamir Jones for Derrek Tuszka

The Pittsburgh Steelers swap outside linebackers after Week 3's loss to the Bengals.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have promoted outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka to the active roster while waiving Jamir Jones.

Jones started in place of injured T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith but spent a large majority of the second half on the sideline while Tuszka replaced him. Tuszka played 57% of the Steelers' defensive snaps in Week 3 compared to Jones's 43%.

The North Dakota State alum spent the 2020 season with the Denver Broncos, playing in nine games and recording six tackles. He signed with the Steelers practice squad after being waived by the Broncos during the final round of roster cuts.

The Steelers hope to have both Watt and Highsmith back in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers. Both edge rushers are dealing with groin injuries and missed their first game this past Sunday.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

