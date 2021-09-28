September 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Steelers Waive Jamir Jones for Derrek Tuszka

The Pittsburgh Steelers swap outside linebackers after Week 3's loss to the Bengals.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have promoted outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka to the active roster while waiving Jamir Jones. 

Jones started in place of injured T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith but spent a large majority of the second half on the sideline while Tuszka replaced him. Tuszka played 57% of the Steelers' defensive snaps in Week 3 compared to Jones's 43%.

The North Dakota State alum spent the 2020 season with the Denver Broncos, playing in nine games and recording six tackles. He signed with the Steelers practice squad after being waived by the Broncos during the final round of roster cuts. 

The Steelers hope to have both Watt and Highsmith back in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers. Both edge rushers are dealing with groin injuries and missed their first game this past Sunday.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Tyler Boyd Doubles Down on Steelers Criticism

Steelers Sit Pretty Low in Week 4 Power Rankings

Stephen A. Smith Needs Special Music to Share Steelers Thoughts

Steelers Get Positive News on JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd Says Steelers 'Gave Up'

Steelers Open as Major Underdogs vs. Packers

4 Reasons Not to Give Up on the Steelers

Can the Steelers Fix It?

Steelers Record-Long Sack Streak Ends

Najee Harris Breaks Steelers Receiving Record

Mike Hilton Waives Off Steelers Fans as Bengals Win

USATSI_14924650_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Waive Jamir Jones for Derrek Tuszka

10 seconds ago
USATSI_16833525_168388034_lowres
News

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd Doubles Down on Steelers Criticism

2 hours ago
USATSI_16833852_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sit Pretty Low in Week 4 Power Rankings

3 hours ago
USATSI_16833496_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Steelers Run Game Has Regressed (Again) in 2021

20 hours ago
USATSI_16399934_168388034_lowres
News

Stephen A. Smith Needs Special Music to Share Thoughts on Steelers

20 hours ago
USATSI_16741970_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Get Positive News on JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury

21 hours ago
USATSI_16833816_168388034_lowres
News

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd Says Steelers 'Gave Up'

Sep 27, 2021
USATSI_16835047_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Open As Major Underdogs vs. Packers

Sep 27, 2021