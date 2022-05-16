Steelers Waive Rico Bussey, John Simon

The Pittsburgh Steelers make several roster moves after Rookie Minicamp.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made roster moves following Rookie Minicamp, adding four tryouts, but waiving three players.

The Steelers added wide receiver Tyler Snead, kicker Nick Sciba, defensive tackle Trevon Mason and cornerback Carlins Platel to their 90-man roster.

To create room, they waived wide receiver Rico Bussey and kicker Sam Sloman, terminated lineback John Simon and waived/injured cornerback Bryce Watts.

Bussey was a breakout player and fan favorite during the 2021 preseason. Unfortunately, a foot injury ended his season, only to return to Rookie Minicamp this year in hopes of sticking to the roster.

Simon played one game last season for the Steelers.

