Steelers Waive Veteran RB
The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced that they've waived running back Jonathan Ward from their active roster.
Ward initially joined the Steelers in May on a one-year deal. He appeared in two of the team's three preseason games before getting let go at final cuts in August.
The 27-year-old went on to sign to Pittsburgh's practice squad. Ward was later added to the active roster ahead of a Week 8 matchup against the New York Giants after exhausting all three of his game day elevations.
He was then released on Nov. 9, though he surfaced on the Steelers' practice squad once again after a Week 10 win over the Washington Commanders.
Ward was brought back onto the 53-man roster on Nov. 16 while Jaylen Warren battled a back injury. He remained there up through his release on Wednesday.
In total, Ward logged 69 snaps for Pittsburgh over parts of four contests. It's likely that the team will look to sign him to the practice squad should he clear waivers.
With a roster spot now open, the Steelers are in position to potentially activate cornerback Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring) from the reserve/injured list given that he is nearing the end of his 21-day practice window and would have to miss the rest of the season should he not return.
