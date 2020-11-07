SI.com
Steelers Waive G Stefen Wisniewski, Activate LB Avery Williamson

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially activated linebacker Avery Williamson to their 53-man roster. They've also promoted Jayrone Elliott.

Williamson was traded for last Sunday night in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. The Steelers also received a 2022 seventh-round pick. Elliott was promoted from the team's practice squad. 

To make room for the moves, the Steelers have waived guard Stefen Wisniewski and running back Trey Edmunds. 

Wisniewski signed a 2-year, $2.85 million contract in March. He started Week 1 in place of David DeCastro but was placed on Injured Reserve due to a pectoral injury in the season-opener. 

Rookie Kevin Dotson took over as the team's second-string lineman behind DeCastro. Dotson started two games this season in place of DeCastro and Wisniewski. 

The Steelers activated Wisniewski off IR on Wednesday. He was limited in practice throughout the week and listed as doubtful for Week 9 against the Dallas Cowboys. 

Edmunds joined the Steelers last summer. He was active for 11 games in 2019 and three this season. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

