Steelers Watt Brothers Honor J.J. Before Final Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers brothers are showing their love for their oldest sibling before his final game.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will look forward to having their Watt brothers on the field in 2023, but the oldest, J.J., only has one more game left on his docket.

Watt announced his retirement after the 2022 season, with Week 18 marking his final NFL game. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year will walk away after seven All-Pro selections, five Pro Bowl honors and being named the 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

The Steelers' Watt brothers, T.J. and Derek, showed their support for their older brother by arriving to their matchup with the Cleveland Browns in J.J. jerseys.

Last week, T.J. told the media he knew it was coming for a few months but was still incredibly proud of his brother's career.

"Super proud and happy for him," Watt said. "Excited to see him play these last two weeks. Just a hell of a career."

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Kenny Pickett Responds to Ben Roethlisberger

Steelers Turn to Joe Flacco for Playoff Help

Steelers Playoff Update: Game Changes, NFL's Caution With Bills

Mike Tomlin Shares Personal Message of Damar Hamlin

Steelers Playoff Hopes Take Significant Spike