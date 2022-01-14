Skip to main content
Player(s)
T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

Two Steelers Named 2021 First-Team All-Pros

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense earns two First-Team All-Pro selections.

Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt is one of five unanimous 2021 First-Team All-Pro selections, the Associated Press announced. 

Watt earns First-Team honors for the third time in his career, joining Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams and Rams wideout Cooper Kupp as this year's unanimous selections. 

Watt's record-setting season puts him tied first with Michael Strahan for sacks in a single season. His 22.5-sack year makes him the third player all-time to record at least 22 sacks, and 12th player in league history with at least 20 sacks in a season. 

“Obviously, it’s an honor to be recognized, and it wouldn’t be possible without my coaches and incredible teammates, but the awards and accolades aren’t what drives me,” Watt told the AP. “It’s competing with and for them, this franchise, and this city, that drives me. My coaches and teammates are the people that put me in a position to make splash, help us win, and this recognition honestly doesn’t come without them.”

Steelers defensive tackle and team captain Cameron Heyward joins Watt on this year's First-Team All-Pro list. 

Heyward, who received 19 All-Pro votes, finished the regular season with 89 tackles, 10 sacks, 15 tackles for loss and nine pass deflections.

This is also Heyward's third time being named an All-Pro. 

