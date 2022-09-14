Skip to main content

Steelers Open Week 2 With Five Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers kickoff Patriots preparation with a handful of injuries.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers started Week 2 of the regular season with five players listed on their injury report. 

Running back Najee Harris, center Mason Cole and cornerback Levi Wallace were all limited to open the week after getting hurt in Week 1. Harris is dealing with a foot injury, and Cole and Wallace ankle injuries. 

Inside linebacker Robert Spillane left Cincinnati with an eye injury and was unable to return to the game. He was back as a full participant to open the week. 

Outside linebacker T.J. Watt did not practice as he begin rehab for his torn pectoral tendon. His timeline for return is reportedly six-or-so weeks but the team has not yet decided whether or not they will place him on Injured Reserve. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Ben Roethlisberger Named Possible Cowboys Signing

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Najee Harris Expects to Play, Take Less Snaps Moving Forward

Steelers Add New LB, TE to Practice Squad

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Confirms He'll Be Back This Season

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Expected to Return This Season

Steelers RB Najee Harris Avoids Major Injury

Malik Reed Ready to Step In for T.J. Watt

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_17539029_168388034_lowres
News

Ben Roethlisberger Named Possible Cowboys Signing

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18962025_168388034_lowres
News

Najee Harris Expects to Play, See Less Snaps Moving Forward

By Noah Strackbein
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (11)
Podcasts

T.J. Watt's Return, Steelers Offensive Improvements

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19030134_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_15178188_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign Ryan Anderson, Rodney Williams to Practice Squad

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_17477799_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Confirms He'll Be Back This Season

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18754012_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Uncertain But Hopeful of Najee Harris, Mason Cole Week 2 Availability

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_13563075_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Steelers Sign OLB Ryan Anderson to Practice Squad

By Noah Strackbein