Steelers Open Week 2 With Five Injuries

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers started Week 2 of the regular season with five players listed on their injury report.

Running back Najee Harris, center Mason Cole and cornerback Levi Wallace were all limited to open the week after getting hurt in Week 1. Harris is dealing with a foot injury, and Cole and Wallace ankle injuries.

Inside linebacker Robert Spillane left Cincinnati with an eye injury and was unable to return to the game. He was back as a full participant to open the week.

Outside linebacker T.J. Watt did not practice as he begin rehab for his torn pectoral tendon. His timeline for return is reportedly six-or-so weeks but the team has not yet decided whether or not they will place him on Injured Reserve.

