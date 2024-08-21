Steelers Welcome Another Surprising Guest at Practice
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have had some fascinating names at practice this week, drawing plenty of attention from their visitors as they prepare for their final week of the preseason and get ready to make some big decisions, such as their starting quarterback.
To start the week, the Steelers welcomed for Houston Texans legend and future NFL Hall of Famer, J.J. Watt to practice. Watt shared photos of himself working out with his brother and Steelers linebacker, T.J. Watt, and spent the day watching practice.
The next day, the team had another big-time NFL name in attendance and former Dallas Cowboys head coach and long-time offensive coordinator Jason Garrett was on the field during practice.
It's unknown why Garrett was at practice or if this is going to be longer than just a day trip. The Steelers offense has struggled, and with a quarterback decision looming, maybe they've called in some extra help. Garrett could be a name to keep an eye on until the regular season, or he can leave after just one practice, wrapping up whatever work he had quickly.
As a member of NBC Sports, Garrett could be working on an interview or a story for this weekend, which is another possibility why he's in Pittsburgh.
It's tough to imagine the Steelers bringing in another offensive coach, but maybe they're considering Garrett as an assistant. With Arthur Smith as their offensive coordinator, Tom Arth as their new quarterbacks coach and Mike Sullivan still on the staff as an assistant, there's already a lot of eyes on this group.
Still, with the struggles coming in the preseason, maybe they're considering it.
Prior to Garrett's run in Dallas, he was the offensive coordinator for the Cowboys from 2007-2010. He was the OC for the New York Giants from 2020-2021 and spent 2005-2006 as the quarterbacks coach for the Miami Dolphins. He also spent years in the NFL, playing quarterback for the Cowboys, Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dolphins from 1999-2004.
