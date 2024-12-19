Steelers Well Behind Ravens in Super Bowl Odds
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a shot to clinch the AFC North title in Week 16 against the Baltimore Ravens, but even with the division crown, oddsmakers believe their Super Bowl odds are much lower than their rival's.
On Fanduel, the Steelers currently hold just a 3.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl this season. As for the Ravens, they're believed to have an 11.1% chance, the third-highest in the AFC and fifth-highest among all NFL teams still in playoff contention.
That equals out to +3000 odds for the Steelers and just +800 odds for the Ravens.
The Steelers lack of offensive explosiveness and questions at quarterback are likely the biggest factor in oddmakers being skeptical. Even if the Steelers are 10-4, they've just to hit a stride offensively, and with George Pickens injured, the alarming wide receiver questions have only become louder.
As for the Ravens, despite a loss to the Steelers earlier this season and a worse record, they have one of the NFL's best players in Lamar Jackson, and one of the league's best running backs in Derrick Henry. Even if the belief in Jackson isn't as high as the belief in Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes, it certainly soars over Russell Wilson.
Anyone in the Pittsburgh locker room will tell you their team is a contender, even if the outside noise says otherwise. But only the Steelers can prove that they're right and the oddsmakers are wrong. And with a playoff birth locked up and the division title being theirs for the taking, they're certainly get an opportunity to do so this postseason.
