How Steelers Could Move Into Final Playoff Spot in Week 17

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers need outside help if they want to keep this season alive past Week 18.

For starters, they need to beat the Cleveland Browns. Not only, would Pittsburgh send Ben Roethlisberger's out with one final win at Heinz Field, but a victory on Monday Night Football would end the Browns' playoff hopes and keep the Steelers' season alive.

Second, the Kansas City Chiefs needs to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers' AFC North chances are slim, but if Cincinnati losses to the Chiefs and the Browns in Week 18 - and Pittsburgh wins out - the Steelers claim the North.

Now, let's talk about the Wildcard. This is where the Steelers could use a little help.

The Steelers currently sit 12th behind the Indianapolis Colts (9-6), New England Patriots (9-6), Miami Dolphins (8-7), Baltimore Ravens (8-7), Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) and Las Vegas Raiders (8-7).

Rankings:

Colts (1st Wildcard)

Patriots (2nd Wildcard)

Dolphins (3rd Wildcard)

Ravens

Chargers

Raiders

Steelers

Week 17 matchups:

Dolphins @ Titans (10-5)

Raiders @ Colts

Patriots vs. Jaguars (2-13)

Ravens vs. Rams (11-4)

Chargers vs. Broncos (7-8)

Best Case Scenario for Steelers:

Dolphins Lose to Titans

Raiders Lose to Colts

Ravens Lose to Rams

Chargers Lose to Broncos

Ignoring the very slim possibility the Patriots crumble to the Jaguars, this would leave the Steelers in seventh place with the final Wildcard spot in the AFC.

If the Bengals lose to the Chiefs, Pittsburgh could walk into Week 18 with a chance at the AFC North and the Wildcard spot in their control.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Final Injury Report vs. Browns

Steelers Activate Two Players From COVID-19 List

Cam Heyward on Best Memories of Ben Roethlisberger

Steelers Place Two Starters on COVID-19 List

Film Room: Breaking Down Browns Run Game