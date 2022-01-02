Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    Publish date:

    How Steelers Could Move Into Final Playoff Spot in Week 17

    Breaking down the Pittsburgh Steelers playoff scenario in Week 17.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers need outside help if they want to keep this season alive past Week 18. 

    For starters, they need to beat the Cleveland Browns. Not only, would Pittsburgh send Ben Roethlisberger's out with one final win at Heinz Field, but a victory on Monday Night Football would end the Browns' playoff hopes and keep the Steelers' season alive. 

    Second, the Kansas City Chiefs needs to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers' AFC North chances are slim, but if Cincinnati losses to the Chiefs and the Browns in Week 18 - and Pittsburgh wins out - the Steelers claim the North. 

    Now, let's talk about the Wildcard. This is where the Steelers could use a little help. 

    The Steelers currently sit 12th behind the Indianapolis Colts (9-6), New England Patriots (9-6), Miami Dolphins (8-7), Baltimore Ravens (8-7), Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) and Las Vegas Raiders (8-7). 

    Rankings: 

    • Colts (1st Wildcard)
    • Patriots (2nd Wildcard)
    • Dolphins (3rd Wildcard)
    • Ravens 
    • Chargers
    • Raiders
    • Steelers

    Week 17 matchups:

    • Dolphins @ Titans (10-5)
    • Raiders @ Colts
    • Patriots vs. Jaguars (2-13)
    • Ravens vs. Rams (11-4)
    • Chargers vs. Broncos (7-8)

    Best Case Scenario for Steelers:

    • Dolphins Lose to Titans
    • Raiders Lose to Colts
    • Ravens Lose to Rams 
    • Chargers Lose to Broncos

    Ignoring the very slim possibility the Patriots crumble to the Jaguars, this would leave the Steelers in seventh place with the final Wildcard spot in the AFC. 

    If the Bengals lose to the Chiefs, Pittsburgh could walk into Week 18 with a chance at the AFC North and the Wildcard spot in their control. 

