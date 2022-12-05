Steelers Will Avoid Lamar Jackson This Week

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have caught a big break. According to Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, Lamar Jackson's knee injury, which knocked him from this past week's game against the Broncos, is expected to keep him out this week, when Baltimore visits Acrisrue Stadium

"I would say it's kind of week-to-week," Harbaugh said about Jackson's availability. "It's probably less likely this week, but it's not impossible. And then after that it will become more and more likely."

That leaves the door open for Jackson to return by Week 16, when the Steelers and Ravens play the finale of their annual home-and-home series in Baltimore.

The Steelers tend to contain Jackson better than any other team in the league but they'd still rather face his backup, Tyler Huntley than a former league MVP that has made a lucrative career of giving defenses hell with both his arm and his legs.

