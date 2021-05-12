Steelers Will Host Bears on Monday Night

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Chicago Bears on Monday night in Week 9. NFL Updates' Twitter page reported the Bears' leaked schedule, which included the Monday Night Football matchup.

This Week 9 matchup could be interesting. Reports say the Bears are planning to start Andy Dalton at quarterback but are open to transitioning first-round pick Justin Fields into the spot at some point in time. The week after the midseason mark, on a primetime stage, would be a center stage welcome for the hopeful franchise QB.

The Steelers are also known to be traveling to Buffalo to take on the Bills in Week 1. It will be the seventh year in a row Pittsburgh is away to open the season.

The entire NFL schedule will be released tonight at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch the reveal on NFL Network.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.