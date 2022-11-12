Skip to main content

Steelers Place CB William Jackson on IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers are losing their new cornerback for the time being.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will lose their newly-acquired cornerback for at least four weeks as they place William Jackson on Injured Reserve. 

Jackson has been dealing with a back injury since Oct. 19. He has kept him off the field for multiple weeks with the Washington Commanders and left him sidelined at practice during the Steelers entire week of preparation. 

Jackson’s placement on IR will mean he needs to miss a minimum of four games. 

The Steelers are now without Jackson and Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints.

The Steelers also announced T.J. Watt has been activated from IR and Elijah Riley has been elevated from the practice squad. Minkah Fitzpatrick will also miss the game due to appendicitis. 

