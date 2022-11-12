Steelers Place CB William Jackson on IR

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will lose their newly-acquired cornerback for at least four weeks as they place William Jackson on Injured Reserve.

Jackson has been dealing with a back injury since Oct. 19. He has kept him off the field for multiple weeks with the Washington Commanders and left him sidelined at practice during the Steelers entire week of preparation.

Jackson’s placement on IR will mean he needs to miss a minimum of four games.

The Steelers are now without Jackson and Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints.

The Steelers also announced T.J. Watt has been activated from IR and Elijah Riley has been elevated from the practice squad. Minkah Fitzpatrick will also miss the game due to appendicitis.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

4 Things to Watch: Steelers vs Saints

Steelers Activate DB Damontae Kazee from IR

Steelers Upgrade DT Larry Ogunjobi on Latest Injury Report

Jaylen Warren Ready for Bigger Role in Steelers Backfield

Steelers Dealing With Five Injuries Early in Week 10

Steelers Considering Jaylen Warren as Feature Back

Kevin Dotson Now Qualifies for Pay Increase Next Season