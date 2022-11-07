Skip to main content

Steelers New CB William Jackson Misses Second Practice Due to Back Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers new cornerback is still dealing with a linger back problem.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were without their newly-acquired cornerback William Jackson III to start Week 10 as he missed practice due to a linger back injury, according to TribLive's Chris Adamski

The Steelers traded for Jackson at the trade deadline, sending a 2025 conditioned sixth-round pick to the Washington Commanders in exchange for the corner and a 2025 conditional seventh-round pick. 

Jackson has been dealing with a back injury since Oct. 9 against the Tennessee Titans when he said the issue occurred on a tackle. He practiced for the first time with the Steelers during the team's final day of the bye week on Wednesday. 

This is only a "bonus" day for the Steelers as they prepare for the New Orleans Saints. Jackson told Adamski that he hopes to be back on the field for practice number two this week. 

Jackson is going to have to compete with Ahkello Witherspoon, Levi Wallace and James Pierre for playing time this season. Pierre said he isn't concerned with the competition right now, but that will likely heat up once both players are on the field. 

"We've just got to get him on board and get him working with us and get him helping out the team in the best way we can," Pierre said.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Damontae Kazee Injury Worse Than Believed, Expects to Return this Week

Steelers Next Offensive Coordinator Might Have Just Hit the Market

Second Half Could be a Win for Steelers

Steelers Land Best College Football Player in Latest Mock Draft

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_18866715_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Secondary Getting Damonte Kazee, William Jackson Integrated

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_18946099_168388034_lowres
News

Damontae Kazee Worse Than Believed, Expects to Return This Week

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19027820_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Next Offensive Coordinator Might Have Just Hit the Market

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19166220_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Second Half Could Be a Win for Steelers

By Noah Strackbein and Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19289367_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Steelers Defense Will Look Much Different After Bye Week

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19331411_168388034_lowres
News

Now Is the Best Time To Put Faith in Steelers to the Test

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_16970295_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Draft Prospect Faces Key Matchup vs CFB's Top Team

By Derrick Bell
USATSI_19331412_168388034_lowres
News

Former Steelers Player Blames Latest Loss on Kenny Pickett

By Noah Strackbein