Steelers New CB William Jackson Misses Second Practice Due to Back Injury

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were without their newly-acquired cornerback William Jackson III to start Week 10 as he missed practice due to a linger back injury, according to TribLive's Chris Adamski

The Steelers traded for Jackson at the trade deadline, sending a 2025 conditioned sixth-round pick to the Washington Commanders in exchange for the corner and a 2025 conditional seventh-round pick.

Jackson has been dealing with a back injury since Oct. 9 against the Tennessee Titans when he said the issue occurred on a tackle. He practiced for the first time with the Steelers during the team's final day of the bye week on Wednesday.

This is only a "bonus" day for the Steelers as they prepare for the New Orleans Saints. Jackson told Adamski that he hopes to be back on the field for practice number two this week.

Jackson is going to have to compete with Ahkello Witherspoon, Levi Wallace and James Pierre for playing time this season. Pierre said he isn't concerned with the competition right now, but that will likely heat up once both players are on the field.

"We've just got to get him on board and get him working with us and get him helping out the team in the best way we can," Pierre said.

