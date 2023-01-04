Steelers CB William Jackson Returns to Practice

William Jackson will get another opportunity to play with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Williams Jackson has returned to practice, opening his 21-day window to return from Injured Reserve this season.

Jackson hasn't spent much time on the field for the Steelers. He was traded for at the deadline and practiced just twice before being placed on IR on Nov. 12 due to a back injury.

He's been dealing with the injury since Oct. 19.

The Steelers will have just one regular season game before potentially entering the playoffs. They need to beat the Cleveland Browns and for the New York Jets to beat the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills to beat the New England Patriots in order to make the postseason.

Ahkello Witherspoon is also practicing and working his way back from IR. Both cornerbacks could be activated at anytime, or the Steelers could use this window to see their play at practice before the season ends.

