Report: Steelers Workout OLB Ryan Anderson as Possible T.J. Watt Replacement

The Pittsburgh Steelers begin searching for another outside linebacker.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for a fourth outside linebacker with T.J. Watt likely headed to Injured Reserve due to a pectoral injury. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the team has brought in Ryan Anderson for the workout ahead of Week 2 preparation. 

Anderson, 28, was a second-round pick for the then Washington Football Team in 2017. He played four seasons there, stating 52 games, 86 tackles, six sacks and 15 quarterback hits. 

Anderson signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants last summer but was suspended for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy. He was released two days after his return and has not signed anywhere since. 

The Steelers will likely place Watt on IR with a potential return coming after six weeks. Reports claim the injury is a partial pec tear and he will avoid surgery and opt to rehab the injury in hopes of a quicker return. 

Currently, Pittsburgh has three active linebackers outside of Watt in Alex Highsmith, Malik Reed and Jamir Jones, and two practice squad linebackers in Delonte Scott and Chapelle Russell.

