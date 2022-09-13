PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for a fourth outside linebacker with T.J. Watt likely headed to Injured Reserve due to a pectoral injury. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the team has brought in Ryan Anderson for the workout ahead of Week 2 preparation.

Anderson, 28, was a second-round pick for the then Washington Football Team in 2017. He played four seasons there, stating 52 games, 86 tackles, six sacks and 15 quarterback hits.

Anderson signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants last summer but was suspended for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy. He was released two days after his return and has not signed anywhere since.

The Steelers will likely place Watt on IR with a potential return coming after six weeks. Reports claim the injury is a partial pec tear and he will avoid surgery and opt to rehab the injury in hopes of a quicker return.

Currently, Pittsburgh has three active linebackers outside of Watt in Alex Highsmith, Malik Reed and Jamir Jones, and two practice squad linebackers in Delonte Scott and Chapelle Russell.

