    December 28, 2021
    Steelers Sign WR to Practice Squad, Release O-Lineman

    The Pittsburgh Steelers make three practice squad moves.
    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed wide receiver Damion Willis to their practice squad and have released offensive lineman Nate Gilliam, the team announced. 

    Willis, 24, played 10 games with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019, including two starts.  He has nine receptions for 82 yards in his career. 

    The move comes after the Steelers placed practice squad receiver Anthony Miller on the practice squad/COVID-19 list following a positive test. Miller joined Karl Joseph as the two practice squad members to be placed on the list Monday. 

    The Steelers have also activated offensive lineman Malcolm Pridgeon back from the COVID-19 list. Pridgeon will return to the practice squad. 

    Steelers Could Get Multiple Players Back for Browns Game

    Diontae Johnson Calls Out Critics of Steelers Run Game

    Diontae Johnson on Ben Roethlisberger Final Home Game

    Steelers O-Line Coach Leaves for Oregon Job

    T.J. Watt Addresses Reports of Cracked Ribs

    Steelers Suffer Two Injuries in Loss to Chiefs

