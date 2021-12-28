Steelers Sign WR to Practice Squad, Release O-Lineman

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed wide receiver Damion Willis to their practice squad and have released offensive lineman Nate Gilliam, the team announced.

Willis, 24, played 10 games with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019, including two starts. He has nine receptions for 82 yards in his career.

The move comes after the Steelers placed practice squad receiver Anthony Miller on the practice squad/COVID-19 list following a positive test. Miller joined Karl Joseph as the two practice squad members to be placed on the list Monday.

The Steelers have also activated offensive lineman Malcolm Pridgeon back from the COVID-19 list. Pridgeon will return to the practice squad.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Could Get Multiple Players Back for Browns Game

Diontae Johnson Calls Out Critics of Steelers Run Game

Diontae Johnson on Ben Roethlisberger Final Home Game

Steelers O-Line Coach Leaves for Oregon Job

T.J. Watt Addresses Reports of Cracked Ribs

Steelers Suffer Two Injuries in Loss to Chiefs