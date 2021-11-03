Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    Zach Banner Still Not Ready to Contribute on Game Days

    Will the Pittsburgh Steelers see Zach Banner this season?
    Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said right tackle Zach Banner still has rust to shake off before he's an active member of the team on game days.

    Banner returned from Injured Reserve on Oct. 17 after suffering a setback with his ACL recovery during the preseason. The offensive tackle signed a two-year, $9.77 million contract this offseason with the assumption he was the starter. 

    Since his return, many have wondered why he has yet to be active on game day. Tomlin said during his Week 9 press conference that Banner still has work to do before he's ready.

    "He needs to keep doing what he's doing," Tomlin said. "He's healthy. He's been given clearance from a health standpoint. He needs to knock the dust or the rust off and prove that he's a viable guy that can help us win a game, and that's done with repetitions in practice and in competitive circumstances. We'll keep doing that and we'll see where the roads lead us this week."

    The Steelers are riding a three-game winning streak and seem to have finally clicked on the offensive line. So, what does that mean for Banner? 

