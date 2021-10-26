Steelers to Work Zach Banner Into Offensive Line Rotation

The Pittsburgh Steelers will begin adding Zach Banner into division of labor at offensive tackle.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said the team will begin working offensive tackle Zach Banner into the line rotation this week as the team prepares for the Cleveland Browns.

Tomlin didn't say whether or not Banner will compete for the starting right tackle job with Chukwuma Okafor moving forward but did acknowledge the Steelers will work him into the gameplan.

Overall, the Steelers' offensive line has started to click, and Tomlin admitted the group as a whole is getting better.

"I like the overall trajectory of the group," Tomlin said. "We're doing a better job individually. We're doing a better job collectively with each outing."

Tomlin said he isn't worried about dividing labor between his tackles and instead is excited about having more depth at the position. Banner will join Okorafor, Joe Haeg and rookie Dan Moore Jr.

"Love it," Tomlin said on the depth. "Good problems to have."

Banner started the season on Injured Reserve after suffering a setback from his ACL surgery last season. He returned to practice on Sept. 29 and was activated back onto the roster on Oct. 17. He did not play in his first game back.

