    • October 26, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    GM ReportNewsPodcastsAll Steelers+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Steelers to Work Zach Banner Into Offensive Line Rotation

    The Pittsburgh Steelers will begin adding Zach Banner into division of labor at offensive tackle.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said the team will begin working offensive tackle Zach Banner into the line rotation this week as the team prepares for the Cleveland Browns.

    Tomlin didn't say whether or not Banner will compete for the starting right tackle job with Chukwuma Okafor moving forward but did acknowledge the Steelers will work him into the gameplan. 

    Overall, the Steelers' offensive line has started to click, and Tomlin admitted the group as a whole is getting better. 

    "I like the overall trajectory of the group," Tomlin said. "We're doing a better job individually. We're doing a better job collectively with each outing."

    Tomlin said he isn't worried about dividing labor between his tackles and instead is excited about having more depth at the position. Banner will join Okorafor, Joe Haeg and rookie Dan Moore Jr.

    "Love it," Tomlin said on the depth. "Good problems to have."

    Banner started the season on Injured Reserve after suffering a setback from his ACL surgery last season. He returned to practice on Sept. 29 and was activated back onto the roster on Oct. 17. He did not play in his first game back.

    Read More

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Mike Tomlin Responds to USC Rumors

    Tomlin Gives Good News on Steelers Week 8 Injury Report

    NFL Network Predicts Trade of Steelers Veteran

    Baker Mayfield Could Miss Steelers-Browns Game

    Looking at Steelers Offense

    USATSI_13648495_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers to Work Zach Banner Into Offensive Line Rotation

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16635823_168388034_lowres (2)
    News

    Mike Tomlin Responds to USC Rumors

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_13853006_168388034_lowres
    News

    Mike Tomlin Gives Good News on Steelers Injury Report

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16767384_168388034_lowres
    News

    NFL Network Names Steelers Veteran in Potential Trade

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_16604917_168388034_lowres
    News

    Carson Palmer Names Mike Tomlin as Front-Runner for USC

    21 hours ago
    T.J. Watt (29)
    News

    Eric Ebron Talks Steelers-Browns Week 8 Showdown

    Oct 25, 2021
    USATSI_16977783_168388034_lowres
    News

    Browns QB Baker Mayfield Could Miss Steelers Game

    Oct 25, 2021
    USATSI_16978656_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Offensive Numbers Showing Signs of Life at Bye Week

    Oct 23, 2021