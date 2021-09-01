Steelers Place Banner, Tuitt and McFarland on IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers placed three players on IR and signed three to their 53-man roster.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed offensive tackle Zach Banner, running back Anthony McFarland and defensive end Stephon Tuitt on the Reserve/Injured list, the team announced Wednesday.

Banner has been slow returning from ACL surgery last season. He played in one preseason game but has since missed practice. The Steelers have moved Chuks Okorafor to right tackle and rookie Dan Moore Jr. to the left side in preparation for the roster move.

McFarland has missed time throughout training camp and the preseason.

Tuitt is dealing with a knee injury and off-field matters, defensive coordinator Keith Butler confirmed. Butler also reported the defensive end is slightly out of shape coming into the regular season.

"We were hoping he was ready to go, but we didn't know," Butler said. "You don't know how injuries go sometimes."

Tuitt has not practiced throughout the summer.

All three are eligible to return in three weeks.

In coordination with the moves, the Steelers also signed offensive linemen Rashaad Coward and B.J. Finney and cornerback Arthur Maulet to the 53-man roster.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

