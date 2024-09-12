Steelers Rookie Named One of Best in NFL
CBS Sports had high praise for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie center Zach Frazier following an impressive performance in his NFL debut against the Atlanta Falcons.
Josh Edwards classified Frazier as the No. 5 newcomer across the league in his Week 1 rookie rankings for the outlet, pointing out his productiveness in both the passing and run game as the leading factor in his placement on the list.
"Frazier was one of two rookie offensive linemen with a 0% beaten rate, according to TruMedia," Edwards wrote. "He did a good job holding his ground in the run game and angling blocks to seal lanes. It was not a dominant performance but certainly one deserving of acknowledgement."
Pro Football Focus gave Frazier an overall grade of 70.1, which ranked as the eighth-highest among players at his position and the second-highest among qualified rookies on the offensive line behind San Francisco 49ers guard Dominick Puni.
Frazier earned a 83.3 pass blocking grade from PFF after not allowing a single pressure. He also received a 66.0 run blocking grade across a total of 69 snaps against Atlanta while not committing a penalty.
Frazier, a second-round pick out of West Virginia, came into the league as a two-time All-American with 46 collegiate starts under his belt. It's safe to say that a lack of experience was never a concern with him, though questions still lingered about his readiness right out of the gate, especially once Nate Herbig went down for the season with a torn rotator cuff.
Finding success at any position when first joining the NFL is a tall task, especially as it pertains to center. Frazier looked like a seasoned veteran in the Steelers' win last Sunday, however, and it doesn't look like it will take long for him to settle in as a key contributor up front.
