Steelers Announce 2022 Hall of Honor Class

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers introduced four new members into their Hall of Honor, welcoming team legends back to be enshrined into black and gold history this season.

The Steelers' 2022 Hall of Honor class includes running back Ray Matthews, offensive guard Sam Davis, tight end Heath Mille and broadcaster Myron Cope.

Ray Matthews - A McKeesport high school product, Matthews was drafted in the seventh-round by the Steelers in 1951. He played with Pittsburgh until 1969, finishing his career with 4,976 total yards and 39 touchdowns. He was a two-time Pro Bowler and led the Steelers in receiving for three seasons.

Sam Davis - Davis became a started during Chuck Nolls second season. The undrafted free agent in 1967 went on to win four Super Bowls and play 168 games. He was also a eam captain for nearly a decade.

Heath Miller - The Steelers' first-round pick in 2005 and immediately became Ben Roethlisberger's favorite target. The team's Rookie of the Year went on to make two Pro Bowls and win two Super Bowls. He leads all tight ends in Steelers history in receptions, yards and touchdowns.

Myron Cope - Myron Cope has made an impact on every Steelers fan since 1970, and will continue to for the rest of time. The creator of the Terrible Towel covered the Steelers until 2004 as a sports journalist and radio personality. He was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2005 and named the Pete Rozelle Award winner that same year.

To be selected into the Hall of Honor, players must have played for three seasons and been retired for at least three seasons. The induction ceremony will be held Nov. 13 against the New Orleans Saints.

