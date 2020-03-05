Players to Begin Voting on Proposed CBA

AllSteelers
PITTSBURGH -- As the new NFL season gears up to begin, 2,000 players will spend the next week preparing themselves for a vote on the newly proposed collective bargaining agreement. After passing through the NFLPA with a 17-14-1 vote, the proposal now reaches the players union to be voted on by March 12.

The agreement, a 456-page document highlighting the new rules and regulations of the league has seemed to receive both love and hate from across the league. While some players seem to view the bigger contract as a positive, the additional 17th game and added playoff format has been under scrutiny since the CBA was first announced. 

If the CBA is passed, the league would see a number of changes from no punishment for THC testing, added roster spots to each team, removal of a tag, and plenty more. The agreement would stem a 10-year span and would start to be put into place immediately upon approval. 

To pass, the CBA will need a majority vote of all players submitting a ballot. As the emails are sent and players begin reading the document, many are taking to Twitter and express the importance of fully understanding the agreement before casting a vote. 

For the next week, all eyes will be on the results of what could be the beginning of a new league. 

