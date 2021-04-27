Poll Shows Overwhelming Belief Steelers Will Draft Najee Harris

The results are in: Pittsburgh Steelers fans are more than certain the team will select Alabama star Najee Harris.

Print the jerseys.

With just two days until the 2021 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers are at the tail end of a long and thorough process to decide who should be the next young star to don the black and gold. With the Steelers set to make their first-round selection for the first time since the 2019 NFL Draft, Pittsburgh will wait patiently as 23 picks will be made before they're on the clock (barring a trade).

Who that player will be remains a great mystery, as any number of scenarios prior to pick number 24 can play out. Drafting at such a deep spot in the draft typically requires many teams to adopt the "best player available" mantra, and it appears the Steelers are set to do exactly that with a handful of needs that can be satisfied.

While the Steelers have a few targets narrowed down, fans of the six-time Super Bowl-winning organization are apparently nothing short of nauseously convinced that one player stands above the rest.

In a poll conducted over Twitter asking Steelers fans who they think the team will select in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, an astounding 78% of voters selected Alabama running back Najee Harris as their guess. The next closest choice was Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins at 10%, followed by Alabama center Landon Dickerson at 8% and other players taking up 4% of the vote.

After finishing dead last in rushing offense last season, losing three of their starting five offensive linemen from 2020 along with their lead running back and firing their offensive coordinator, the Steelers will certainly look to strengthen their rushing attack early in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Whether Harris is the correct piece to the front office's puzzle or even available to the Steelers remains a question, yet it's abundantly clear Steelers fans believe Harris is destined to carry the rock in Pittsburgh.

