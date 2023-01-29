Potential Backup QB on Steelers Radar at Shrine Bowl

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have started their NFL Draft process, heading over the Las Vegas to attend the East-West Shrine Bowl before going down to Alabama for the Senior Bowl.

During their time in Vegas, the Steelers met with a versatile quarterback out of UCLA who could find himself competing for a backup job in Pittsburgh this summer.

According to Steelers Depot, the team interviewed former UCLA star, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, sending four scouts his way for questions.

Robinson told Depot that he believes he fits into "any scheme" and brings sharp decision-making and a complete skillset to the NFL level. During his time with the Bruins, he broke the school's all-time total yardage record, finishing his career with 12,236 total offensive yards.

"I think that’s [duel-threat quarterback-led offenses] what the NFL is starting to evolve and change into, guys that can use their feet and create a little bit," Thompson-Robinson said. "But, at the same time, my whole playing style is all about decision-making and being able to put the team in the right situations. And, although I’m not looking to run, if the crease is there or if the read takes me there, I’m all about getting first down and touchdowns."

The Steelers will be looking for their best option behind Kenny Pickett in 2023, which could be a rookie quarterback. If they see a spark in Thompson-Robinson, he could be their top option late in the NFL Draft.

