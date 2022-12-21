President Joe Biden Shares Heartwarming Story of How Franco Harris Helped His Family
PITTSBURGH -- The legend of Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer Franco Harris carries far beyond black and gold. And on the day when the legendary running back passes, everyone, and we mean everyone, is sending their love.
That includes President of the United States, Joe Biden.
Biden sent his regards of Harris through social media, sending a heartfelt condolence and telling the story of someone he called a "friend of 50 years and a great American."
"Franco Harris is known for the glory he brought to football. But I knew him for his character and compassion – someone who spent time with my boys after we lost my first wife and infant daughter," Biden wrote.
Biden's first wife and daughter were both killed in a car accident 50 years ago. At the time of their death, Biden's sons, Joseph and Robert, were three and two years old.
The President is one of many reaching out with stories of Harris's kindness throughout the years.
