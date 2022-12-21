President Joe Biden Shares Heartwarming Story of How Franco Harris Helped His Family

The President of the United States has been a friend of the Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer for 50 years.

PITTSBURGH -- The legend of Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer Franco Harris carries far beyond black and gold. And on the day when the legendary running back passes, everyone, and we mean everyone, is sending their love.

That includes President of the United States, Joe Biden.

Biden sent his regards of Harris through social media, sending a heartfelt condolence and telling the story of someone he called a "friend of 50 years and a great American."

"Franco Harris is known for the glory he brought to football. But I knew him for his character and compassion – someone who spent time with my boys after we lost my first wife and infant daughter," Biden wrote.

Biden's first wife and daughter were both killed in a car accident 50 years ago. At the time of their death, Biden's sons, Joseph and Robert, were three and two years old.

The President is one of many reaching out with stories of Harris's kindness throughout the years.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Mike Tomlin Discussed Franco Harris's 'Beautiful' Legacy the Day Before He Passed

Hall of Fame President Sends Heartfelt Message on Franco Harris

Star LT Could Become Available for Steelers Soon

Steelers Might Actually Make the Playoffs



Steelers Who Could, And Should Make the Pro Bowl