Watch: Pressley Harvin and Jordan Berry Discuss Competing at Steelers Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers punters talk about competing and learning from each other.

PITTSBURGH -- Pressley Harvin III and Jordan Berry have two more preseason games to show the Pittsburgh Steelers who's deserving of their punting job.

For Berry, this isn't the first time he's had a specialist come in and try to replace him. The Steelers have had multiple punters at training camp for years, but this is the first time they've drafted one in some time.

On the other side of the table, Harvin comes to Pittsburgh as a seventh-round pick who carries plenty of potential. The Georgia Tech alum has high expectations from the crowd, and from himself. It's not the punting that's holding him back, though.

Watch both discuss their position battle and they march into the Steelers' third preseason game.

The Steelers will host the Detroit Lions on Sat. Aug. 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Harvin punted during the Hall of Fame Game while Berry took on the specialist duties in Philadelphia.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

