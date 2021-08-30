Pressley Harvin III Wins Steelers Punting Competition

The Pittsburgh Steelers special teams battle is over.

Maybe the Pittsburgh Steelers' most exciting competition battle has come to a close, as the team is releasing punter Jordan Berry, according to Ari Meirov.

The Steelers will turn to rookie Pressley Harvin III to replace Berry. The Australian punter spent the last six seasons in Pittsburgh, briefly being released in 2020 before re-joining the team mid-season.

Harvin is a seventh-round pick out of Georgia Tech. The two have battled throughout camp, creating buzz around the special teams competition.

"It's been a really competitive thing, throughout the process," head coach Mike Tomlin said on the punters. "I'm appreciative of their efforts."

The Steelers will now put a new special teams group into effect after the release of Berry and veteran long snapper Kameron Canaday. Kicker Chris Boswell is the only returning member of the three-man group.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

