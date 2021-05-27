Sports Illustrated home
PFF Makes Joke Over Ben Roethlisberger 'Deep Ball'

Pro Football Focus has jokes about Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
PITTSBURGH -- Pro Football Focus put out a distasteful tweet about Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger that quickly gained attention. 

PFF, who is many fans' go-to for stats and analysis with players, decided to crack a joke about a 39-year-old Big Ben. The Steelers put out a video of Roethlisberger and rookie Najee Harris working on catching drills, to which PFF turned it into a laugh. 

The tweet didn't take long before former Steelers starting making comments. Ramon Foster gave his two cents, to which The Athletic's Mark Kaboly told a story of when PFF showed up at a Pittsburgh training camp.

Roethlisberger ranked 16th in the AFC in the latest PFF quarterback rankings. The placement puts him third in the AFC North behind Lamar Jackson (8th) and Baker Mayfield (10th). Joe Burrow ranked 18th. 

Roethlisberger has also worked on his deep ball at OTAs, exciting Steelers Nation with a long pass to Harris during practice this week. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

