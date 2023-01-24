Quincy Roche Returns to Steelers For Second Stint
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have re-signed outside linebacker Quincy Roche, joining the team for a second stint on a Reserve/Futures Contract, the team announced.
Roche was the Steelers' sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. During the summer, the Miami product impressed and became a preseason player to watch. Ultimately, though, the Steelers cut him during their final roster trim, and the New York Giants claimed him.
In two seasons with the Giants, Roche played 17 games, including three starters, and totaled 40 tackles, five tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. However, he played in just three games this past year.
Roche will have an opportunity to earn his place as the team's edge rusher depth piece after failing to find one last season.
