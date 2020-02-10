AllSteelers
Ravens Ink Safety to 3-Year Deal

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers biggest AFC North worry remains the Baltimore Ravens as they prepare to dethrone the 2018 and 2019 divisional champions in 2020. 

The Ravens, who are in search of their first playoff win under Lamar Jackson, are keeping key pieces to their defense together as they sign safety Chuck Clark to a three-year deal, according to the team. 

Clark put up 73 tackles, 9 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles and an interception in 2019. His best NFL season, Clark stepped into the starting role with authority after replacing Tony Jefferson following his season-ending knee injury. 

Jefferson is entering his final year of his current contract and at 29-years-old and coming off an injury, Baltimore could look at Clark as the long-term solution at safety. Clark will receive $16 million over the next three years, a smaller contract than Jefferson's average $8.5 million per season over the last four years. 

Clark was named the team's 2019 Unsung Hero Award recipient for his contributions last season. The sixth-round pick in 2017 collected 11 tackles in his two games against the Steelers this past season. He'll be a concern for the Pittsburgh offense as they now have to focus on Clark and Jefferson at the position. 

