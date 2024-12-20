Ravens Release Former Steelers WR Diontae Johnson
After previously suspending Diontae Johnson prior to excusing him from team activities this week, the Baltimore Ravens have officially released the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver ahead of a matchup between the two teams on Saturday afternoon.
Baltimore acquired a 2025 sixth-round pick and Johnson, who was reportedly highly sought-after around the league at the trade deadline, from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2025 fifth-rounder on Oct. 29.
Per Pro Football Focus, Johnson garnered a modest 19 snaps in his first game as a Raven back in Week 9 against the Denver Broncos, but his workload only decreased from that point forward.
He got a total of 23 reps between Weeks 10 and 12, gathering just one catch for six yards over that stretch. Everything came to a head versus the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13, however, as Johnson refused to enter the contest and earned his one-game suspension as a result.
The 28-year-old had been outwardly frustrated with his lack of a role in Baltimore, and he'll now hit waivers with a chance to be claimed by, or sign with, a team for the final three weeks of the campaign before reaching free agency.
Pittsburgh dealt Johnson, who spent the first five years of his career with the team, to Carolina back in March for cornerback Donte Jackson and a 2024 sixth-round pick, which became defensive tackle Logan Lee.
