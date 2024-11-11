Ravens Uncertain of Star Defender vs. Steelers
With a momentous AFC North battle on tap in Week 11, the Baltimore Ravens may roll into Acrisure Stadium without one of their superstar defenders against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that safety Kyle Hamilton, who suffered an ankle injury versus the Cincinnati Bengals last Thursday, received treatment throughout the weekend and that the team will know more about his availability for Sunday's contest as the week goes along.
"It's Monday," Harbaugh said. "He's been here all weekend getting treatment and stuff like that. We'll see how he looks on Wednesday [and] going forward."
Hamilton injured himself while planting and breaking to make a tackle on Bengals running back Chase Brown, who caught a pass out of the backfield, with just over a minute left in the first half. He was eventually ruled out for the rest of the night while Baltimore went on to win by a score of 35-34.
The 23-year-old avoided a worst-case scenario as further evaluation revealed he sprained his ankle, though as Harbaugh mentioned, his status against the Steelers is up in the air.
Hamilton, who was selected with the No. 14 overall pick out of Notre Dame in the 2022 NFL Draft, is an indispensable piece of the Ravens' defense. A Pro Bowler and first-team All Pro last season, he has played 630 defensive snaps through 10 games in 2024, posting 71 total tackles and two sacks while moving all over the field and wearing many hats.
Baltimore is allowing the sixth-most yards (367.9) and eight-most points (25.3) per game to opposing offenses this year, so losing a playmaker like Hamilton for any period of time would represent a significant loss.
The Steelers are also dealing with their fair share of injuries, as outside linebacker Alex Highsmith is expected to miss several weeks with an ankle injury of his own while running back Najee Harris is due to receive tests on his ankle as well following a Week 10 victory against the Washington Commanders.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!