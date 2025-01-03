Remembering Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown Leaving Mid-Game
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown's career came to an abrupt end in viral fashion three years ago on Jan. 2, 2022.
Brown, as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, descended upon MetLife Stadium for an inter-conference matchup against the New York Jets during Week 17 of the 2021 season.
At the time, the Bucs were 11-4 and had clinched the NFC South a week prior with a win over the Carolina Panthers. On the opposite side, the New York Jets were staring down yet another disappointing finish as they held a 4-11 record.
Tampa Bay, however, found itself with a 24-10 deficit in a bit of a let-down spot towards the end of the third quarter. With Tom Brady and the Bucs offense driving down the field, all attention suddenly turned to the sideline.
Brown, after engaging in a brief discussion with Mike Evans, ripped his jersey and pads off before heading in the direction of the locker room. Then, he took off his undershirt and gloves before tossing both articles of clothing into the stands, walking onto the field of play and hyping up the crowd behind the end zone before throwing up a peace sign and escaping into the bowels of the stadium.
Tampa Bay proceeded to mount a comeback and defeat New York by a score of 28-24.
Brown, who had previously been suspended three games that season for faking his vaccination status, was released by the Bucs just days after his outburst.
He also penned a letter alleging that Tampa Bay had essentially downplayed the severity of an ankle injury, which had forced him to miss five contests, while also telling HBO's Bryant Gumbel that the team offered him $200,000 "to go to the crazy house."
Brown never resurfaced with another franchise, and it's all but certain that he never will amidst all of his off-the-field concerns.
A sixth-round pick by the Steelers out of Central Michigan in 2010, the star receiver was a seven-time Pro Bowler while posting 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns across 130 games in the black and gold.
Brown requested a trade away from Pittsburgh in February 2019 after becoming discontent with the organization. He would go on to land with the Oakland Raiders, though he never appeared in a contest for the team after asking for his release, which stemmed from a multitude of issues.
The New England Patriots took a chance on Brown that same year before releasing him after he played in a single game following sexual assault allegations.
He was later picked up by Tom Brady and the Bucs in October 2020. Brown would help the franchise win Super Bowl LV over the Kansas City Chiefs that season and return to the team in 2021, though his antics against the Jets cut that stint short.
