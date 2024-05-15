Report: Steelers Opening Game Leaked
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel south for their 2024 season opener, heading to Atlanta to take on the Falcons, according to WSB-Channel 2's Zach Klein.
The Steelers were expected to hit the road in Week 1, with rumors of Atlanta and the Denver Broncos being the favorite for their matchup. They'll take on Kirk Cousins and a new coaching regime in their first group for the Falcons.
It'll also bring a matchup against his former team for Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.
It's unknown when the Steelers and Falcons matchup will be played. To this point, you can rule out Monday night as the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers will face each other, and Thursday night as the defending Super Bowl champions will square off against the Baltimore Ravens.
The Steelers official schedule will be released Wednesday, May 15 at 8 P.M. ET.
