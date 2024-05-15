Report: Steelers DT Cam Heyward Holding Out
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain and six-time Pro Bowler Cam Heyward is not planning to attend Organized Team Activities as he seeks a contract extension with the team, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Heyward, 35, is entering his 14th season in the NFL, all with the Steelers. He'll play on the final year of his current contract and is set to make $22.4 million in 2024. Last season, he played just 11 games and recorded two sacks due to a groin injury that required surgery.
Heyward has 194 games, with 159 starts under his belt with 80.5 sacks and 647 tackles. He's been the Steelers' defensive captain for several years running.
According to reports, the Steelers have spoken with Heyward about a contract extension. The team doesn't have many young options behind him, with Keeanu Benton being the only young player with expectations to start within the defense. Outside of Benton, DeMarvin Leal and Isaiahh Loudermilk have been depth pieces and rookie Logan Lee has entered the mix this year.
